HC Wainwright Raises Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Price Target to $4.00

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

CODX opened at $8.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $10.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 142.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 199,685 shares in the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

