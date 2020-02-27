HC Wainwright Boosts Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target to $63.00

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PCRX. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacira Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.86.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $45.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. Pacira Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $122.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Pacira Biosciences’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $59,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,339.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Mcloughlin sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $168,095.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,022. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $10,192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 639,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,983,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

