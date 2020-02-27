Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura downgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Haymaker Acquisition has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

Get Haymaker Acquisition alerts:

OSW traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,621. Haymaker Acquisition has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $904.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $139.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.38 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Haymaker Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Haymaker Acquisition

There is no company description available for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.