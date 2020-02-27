Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Hasbro in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.18.

Shares of HAS traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.28. The company had a trading volume of 39,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,624. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

