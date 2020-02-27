HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,590 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HONE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HONE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 72,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $624.61 million, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81. HarborOne Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE).

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.