Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 50.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HLAG. HSBC set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €36.61 ($42.57).

Shares of ETR:HLAG opened at €74.30 ($86.40) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is €76.14 and its 200-day moving average is €68.86. Hapag-Lloyd has a 1 year low of €23.05 ($26.80) and a 1 year high of €82.00 ($95.35).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

