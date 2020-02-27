Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Announces $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Hanover Insurance Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Hanover Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hanover Insurance Group to earn $9.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Hanover Insurance Group stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.92. 1,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,853. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.65 and its 200-day moving average is $134.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.52. Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $113.08 and a 52 week high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $91,098.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,253.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $187,250.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,929 shares of company stock worth $2,898,900 in the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

