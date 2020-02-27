Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hamilton Beach Brands an industry rank of 175 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.
NYSE HBB traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,861. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.
About Hamilton Beach Brands
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.
