Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hamilton Beach Brands an industry rank of 175 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 66,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 28,760 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HBB traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,861. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

