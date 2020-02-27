H. Grahame Heather Sells 3,165 Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Stock

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $77.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NorthWestern Corp has a 12 month low of $66.92 and a 12 month high of $80.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.21.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $328.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,274,000 after buying an additional 35,577 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 8.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 545,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,946,000 after buying an additional 41,859 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NorthWestern by 50.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 40,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.86.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

