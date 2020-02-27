Guild Investment Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,910 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.8% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,116.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 523 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $195.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

MSFT stock traded down $5.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.69. 42,217,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,203,272. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $106.87 and a one year high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,294.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

