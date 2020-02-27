Guggenheim Downgrades Novartis (NYSE:NVS) to Neutral

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $87.11 on Tuesday. Novartis has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.12. The company has a market capitalization of $206.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Novartis by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,265,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Novartis by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,350,000 after acquiring an additional 956,800 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,572,000 after acquiring an additional 247,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,601,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,036,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,627,000 after acquiring an additional 46,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

