Guggenheim Downgrades Novartis (NYSE:NVS) to Neutral

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.
Shares of NVS stock opened at $87.11 on Tuesday. Novartis has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.12. The company has a market capitalization of $206.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.
About Novartis
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.
