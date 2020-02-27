Guardant Health’s (GH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

NASDAQ GH opened at $81.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.28. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $54.75 and a 12-month high of $112.21. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.02 and a beta of 0.23.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Michael J. Wiley sold 30,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $2,391,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,378,993.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 2,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $164,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302 shares in the company, valued at $270,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,342 shares of company stock worth $9,597,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 851.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.