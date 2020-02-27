Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

Separately, Barclays lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Televisa SAB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of TV stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 49,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,317. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 1,184.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

