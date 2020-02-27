Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.72% of Griffon worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Griffon by 91.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Griffon by 761.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Griffon by 719.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GFF traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,095. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $858.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Griffon had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $548.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GFF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Griffon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Griffon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

In other news, Director Kevin F. Sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $96,750.00. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

