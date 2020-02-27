Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Sells $931,446.62 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 16,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $931,446.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 720,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,486,900.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Mark Evan Jones sold 18,963 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $1,036,138.32.

On Monday, February 3rd, Mark Evan Jones sold 28,862 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,443,100.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Mark Evan Jones sold 26,188 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $1,197,577.24.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Mark Evan Jones sold 20,651 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $917,523.93.

On Friday, January 10th, Mark Evan Jones sold 18,362 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $813,069.36.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Mark Evan Jones sold 26,996 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,187,824.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Mark Evan Jones sold 27,170 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $1,109,351.10.

On Thursday, December 12th, Mark Evan Jones sold 400 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Mark Evan Jones sold 8,816 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $353,786.08.

On Thursday, December 5th, Mark Evan Jones sold 15,741 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $632,158.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $850.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.83, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.04. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $58.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average is $46.21.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 691.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,751,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,493 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 763,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,361,000 after purchasing an additional 234,230 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 555,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 98,485 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 387.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 276,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 219,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

