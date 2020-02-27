Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Position Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gold Fields by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Gold Fields by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gold Fields by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 2,832.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 42.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 275,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,274,937. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.71 and a beta of -0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0668 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GFI shares. ValuEngine raised Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

