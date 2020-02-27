Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Golar LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of Golar LNG Partners stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96. Golar LNG Partners has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $13.91.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $74.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,277,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 32.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

