GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $107,933.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $107,933.00 and $10.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,861.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.00 or 0.02610263 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.26 or 0.03684745 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00708268 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00792149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00088335 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00027674 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00597962 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

