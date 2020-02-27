Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Aegis

Analysts at Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Aegis’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s previous close.

SELF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $4.17. 8,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,539. Global Self Storage has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 million, a PE ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global Self Storage by 185.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Global Self Storage by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Self Storage by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 26,930 shares during the period. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Self Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self storage properties in the United States. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

