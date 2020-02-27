Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. Genworth Financial has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.63.
Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.
About Genworth Financial
Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.
