Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. Genworth Financial has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.