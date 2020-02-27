Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Gentex by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,007,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,103,000 after purchasing an additional 513,292 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Gentex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,146,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,186,000 after buying an additional 95,179 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Gentex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,018,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,474,000 after buying an additional 96,165 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,170,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,929,000 after buying an additional 30,123 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Gentex by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,084,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after buying an additional 62,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $28.14. 835,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,376. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.94 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNTX. BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

