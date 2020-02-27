Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Insider Purchases $146,376.72 in Stock

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 10,584 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $146,376.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,885. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GEL opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $604.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 611.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,160,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615,352 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,416,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,450,000 after acquiring an additional 597,390 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,756,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,098 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 785,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 47,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 636,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GEL. ValuEngine downgraded Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group downgraded Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Genesis Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.