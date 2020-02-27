Generation Development Group Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:GDG)

Generation Development Group Ltd (ASX:GDG) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.49. Generation Development Group has a 52 week low of A$0.43 ($0.30) and a 52 week high of A$0.91 ($0.64). The stock has a market capitalization of $55.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92.

Generation Development Group Company Profile

Generation Development Group Limited provides life insurance, and life investment products and services to the retail sector in Australia. It offers tax-effective investment solutions; investment bond products; and administration services, including unit pricing, fund valuation, investment and fund accounting, fund administration, and business registry services.

