Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the shipping company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Genco Shipping & Trading has a dividend payout ratio of 92.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $294.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.86 million. Research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GNK shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

