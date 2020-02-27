Gareth Davies Acquires 9,000 Shares of Wynnstay Group plc (LON:WYN) Stock

Wynnstay Group plc (LON:WYN) insider Gareth Davies bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £25,650 ($33,741.12).

Wynnstay Group stock opened at GBX 285 ($3.75) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The company has a market cap of $57.10 million and a PE ratio of 9.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 284.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 286.93. Wynnstay Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 251 ($3.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 464.90 ($6.12).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.45%.

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Wynnstay Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and cereal and herbage seeds, and fertilizers to arable and grassland farmers, as well as trades in grains.

