Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT Raised to $54.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GLPI. Bank of America raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.67.

GLPI opened at $46.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,186.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $216,433.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,718.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,065 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

