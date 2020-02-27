GALAPAGOS NV/S’s (GLPG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $298.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $188.00.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an overweight rating to an equal rating and upped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $233.45.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

Shares of GLPG opened at $233.91 on Monday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $274.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 206.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 43.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the third quarter worth about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.