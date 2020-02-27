GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Cut to Underperform at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $213.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLPG. BidaskClub raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an overweight rating to an equal rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GALAPAGOS NV/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $233.45.

GLPG stock opened at $233.91 on Monday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52 week low of $94.75 and a 52 week high of $274.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 206.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 43.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

