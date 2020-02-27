Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 98.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gain Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

NYSE GCAP opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. Gain Capital has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signia Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gain Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 77,126 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gain Capital by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 900,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gain Capital by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 380,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 72,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gain Capital by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 77,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gain Capital by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

