G8 Education Ltd (ASX:GEM) Plans $0.06 Final Dividend

G8 Education Ltd (ASX:GEM) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

ASX:GEM opened at A$1.71 ($1.21) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.60 million and a PE ratio of 11.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$1.88 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.23. G8 Education has a 52 week low of A$1.73 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of A$3.63 ($2.57). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.86.

G8 Education Company Profile

G8 Education Limited owns, operates, franchises, and manages child care centers. The company provides developmental and educational child care services. It operates 519 centers in Australia and Singapore. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Varsity Lakes, Australia.

