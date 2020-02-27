G8 Education Ltd (ASX:GEM) Plans $0.06 Final Dividend

G8 Education Ltd (ASX:GEM) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.
ASX:GEM opened at A$1.71 ($1.21) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.60 million and a PE ratio of 11.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$1.88 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.23. G8 Education has a 52 week low of A$1.73 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of A$3.63 ($2.57). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.86.
