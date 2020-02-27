Fuad El-Hibri Sells 4,751 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Stock

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 4,751 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $308,339.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,483,769 shares in the company, valued at $96,296,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fuad El-Hibri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 15,614 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $997,734.60.

On Friday, February 14th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 4,386 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $280,265.40.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 13,720 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $862,988.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 48,316 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $2,930,848.56.

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock opened at $58.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.83. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $71.19.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.18 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 1,510.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 1,105.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBS. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emergent Biosolutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

