Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FRPT. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $67.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.37. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $81.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1,117.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $67,856.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,728.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,853,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Freshpet by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,272,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,198,000 after acquiring an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,365,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,683,000 after acquiring an additional 28,564 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

