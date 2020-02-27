Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cfra raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.15.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. stock opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 37,221 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 36,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

