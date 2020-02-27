Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Earns Hold Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Fortive (NYSE:FTV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $78.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James cut Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.92.

Get Fortive alerts:

NYSE FTV opened at $70.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.22. Fortive has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day moving average is $72.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $211,998.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $129,392.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.