Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) CFO Sells $1,082,019.68 in Stock

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $1,082,019.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,617.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FTV opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $89.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.56.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $21,594,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Fortive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 446,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,124,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,840,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

