FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sidoti

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was upgraded by Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of FORM stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $23.11. The stock had a trading volume of 187,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,190. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 1.71. FormFactor has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $28.58.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $259,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $933,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $1,295,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,651.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,976 shares of company stock worth $1,896,652 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in FormFactor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in FormFactor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 64,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in FormFactor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in FormFactor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

