Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Price Down 5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) traded down 5% during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $50.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Foot Locker traded as low as $34.93 and last traded at $35.31, 3,589,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 2,721,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.18.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,899,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,105 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $49,365,000 after acquiring an additional 48,440 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 680.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,838,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average of $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.27%.

Foot Locker Company Profile (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

