Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Shares of FND opened at $55.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $62.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $659,287.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,623.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,671,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 58,378 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,290,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

