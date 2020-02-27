Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 452.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,702,000 after purchasing an additional 150,361 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Five Below by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 932,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after acquiring an additional 76,519 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,185,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 804,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,490,000 after acquiring an additional 98,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 42.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 406,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,312,000 after purchasing an additional 120,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $104.47. The company had a trading volume of 522,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,463. Five Below Inc has a one year low of $95.52 and a one year high of $148.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.57 and its 200 day moving average is $122.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Five Below from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

In other news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

