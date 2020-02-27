First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has $65.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on First Solar from to and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Sunday. BidaskClub cut First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on First Solar from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cascend Securities decreased their price target on First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.07.

FSLR stock opened at $46.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.61. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $46.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Solar will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,196,163.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,812 shares in the company, valued at $10,437,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $468,129.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,659.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,277 shares of company stock worth $3,469,816 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

