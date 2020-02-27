First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cascend Securities decreased their price target on First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on First Solar from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James upgraded First Solar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.07.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $46.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.61. First Solar has a 12-month low of $46.04 and a 12-month high of $69.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). First Solar had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First Solar will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,196,163.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,437,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $420,833.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,816 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,026,714 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $527,195,000 after buying an additional 27,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,326,170 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,172,000 after buying an additional 56,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,109,525 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $118,049,000 after buying an additional 84,235 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 999,803 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after buying an additional 267,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 963,438 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,916,000 after buying an additional 255,644 shares during the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

