First Majestic Silver Corp. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cormark cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.67.

Shares of TSE:FR traded down C$0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.64. 763,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,264. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$7.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -14.19.

In related news, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 56,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total transaction of C$833,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,370,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,717,766. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,616,750. Insiders have sold 183,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,909 over the last quarter.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

