FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FARO. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 395.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FARO traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $57.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,641. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.99. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.80 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. FARO Technologies’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FARO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Gabelli lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. G.Research lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FARO Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

