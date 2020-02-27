Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Acquires $31,680.00 in Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director David Z. Paull acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,184.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16. Farmers National Banc Corp has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the third quarter worth $29,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 171.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

