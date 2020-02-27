Extraction Oil & Gas Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

XOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Extraction Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,339. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 578.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 18,211 shares during the period.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.