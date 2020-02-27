Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Sells $1,036,500.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director George A. Scangos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,036,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 963,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,963,632.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EXEL opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Exelixis had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 64.05%. The business had revenue of $240.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 105.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

