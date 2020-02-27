Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.55

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%.
Everest Re Group has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Everest Re Group has a payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Everest Re Group to earn $25.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.
RE traded down $3.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $270.07. 1,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,221. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.25. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $210.13 and a 1 year high of $294.31.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RE. Cfra upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.75.
Everest Re Group Company Profile
Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.
See Also: What is an overbought condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.