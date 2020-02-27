Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.55

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%.

Everest Re Group has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Everest Re Group has a payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Everest Re Group to earn $25.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

RE traded down $3.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $270.07. 1,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,221. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.25. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $210.13 and a 1 year high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.89) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RE. Cfra upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.75.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

