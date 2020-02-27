Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chewy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.46.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $30.74 on Monday. Chewy has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $41.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $770,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,836.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 3,850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $110,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,501,197 shares of company stock worth $129,478,814.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

