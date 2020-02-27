Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $75.00 at Loop Capital

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.80 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

ETSY stock traded up $5.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.41. 4,433,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,786. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Etsy has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $73.35. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.80, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $991,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,665,325. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

