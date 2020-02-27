Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tenet Healthcare Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

NYSE THC traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,379. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 335.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,568 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

